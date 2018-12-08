Body Found In Car Trunk At Community Center Identified

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – Police say a body found wrapped in carpet in the trunk of a car in Auburn has been identified as a 27-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

The Seattle Times reports the body was identified Friday as that of Hector Antonio Galeano.

The Auburn Police Department says the cause of death has not been determined, and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police say Galeano was last seen at a friend’s house at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. He left the house and his car was captured on video driving into the Lakeland Hills Community Center parking lot around midnight.

Police believe the car, with Galeano’s body in it, was driven to the lot by an unknown person, who parked it and left.

The car sat in the lot until police were called Thursday and discovered the body.