Body Found In Car Could Be Missing Portland Woman

Portland, Or. – The body found in the car of a SE Portland man during a Monday night traffic stop could be that of a missing 89 year old woman. Marcine Herinck’s family posted on Facebook she’s been found dead, but then deleted the post. Detectives says they cannot rule out the possibility it is Herinck, who disappeared last Wednesday.

58 year old Timothy Mackley is a registered sex offender who lives in an apartment less than two miles away from Herinck’s home. He will appear in court today on murder charges.