Body Discovered On Riverbank Believed To Be Burglary Suspect

Jul 6, 2020 @ 4:06pm

YELM, Wash. (AP) – Police in Washington state believe a body discovered by a kayaker was a suspect who jumped into a river during a failed burglary attempt.

KING-TV reported a man’s body was found along the Nisqually River in Yelm.

The man’s identity was not immediately released, but Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says he appears to be a suspect from a June 25 burglary.

A deputy responded to a residence where a man was seen carrying a firearm before dropping the gun and jumping into the river.

The body was found a quarter mile from the burglary site.

TAGS
body burglary Washington
