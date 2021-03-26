Body Cams On The Way To Vancouver Police Department
Courtesy: MGN
VANCOUVER, Wa.—Sometime in the Spring of 2022 Vancouver Police Officers will wear body cameras and have dashboard cameras in patrol vehicles. The Vancouver City Council recently approved funding the program. No word yet on what the final costs might be. The police department is just beginning the process of asking for vendor proposals.
According to Kim Kapp with Vancouver Police, “The cameras will help give a better picture of what happened during an incident. They will also be a big help in evidence collection.” Storage of video will be a big expense. Some additional staffing may be required to do that work plus fill public records requests.
There are 200 sworn officers in the Vancouver Police Department.