Bodies Of Two Men Recovered From Mount Rainier

Nov 3, 2020 @ 3:38pm

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) – Rangers at Mount Rainier National Park have recovered the bodies of two men from Tolmie Peak in the northwest corner of the park.

Park officials say the bodies were discovered on Saturday by hikers.

Officials say an investigation so far suggests the people died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in the previous few days.

Officials say the men are ages 29 and 34, and neither are from Western Washington.

Their names haven’t been released because officials are notifying relatives.

The bodies were flown out by helicopter and turned over to the Pierce County Medical Examiner on Sunday.

