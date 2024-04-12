Bob Day Appointed As Permanent Chief Of Police In Portland

Portland, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced the appointment of Bob Day as the permanent chief of the Portland Police Bureau. Day, who had been serving as the Interim Police Chief since October 11th, 2023, demonstrated strong leadership and a clear vision for the future of the bureau during his tenure.

Mayor Wheeler expressed his confidence in Chief Day, stating that he had exceeded expectations during his time as Interim Chief. He emphasized Day’s diverse experience, commitment to public safety solutions, and positive demeanor as qualities essential for the role.

The decision to appoint Day as permanent chief comes as the city transitions into new structures, including the implementation of an Independent Monitor as part of a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice and a new oversight system. Mayor Wheeler believes that a permanent chief will provide stability and strengthen the bureau’s relationships with the community.

In response to his appointment, Chief Bob Day expressed gratitude to Mayor Wheeler for his trust and support. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Portland Police Bureau and improving public safety in the city.

Chief Day brings extensive experience to his new role, having joined the Portland Police Bureau as an officer in 1990. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions and has been recognized for his innovative approaches to crime reduction and his willingness to engage in difficult conversations about race, civil disorder, and behavioral health.

Prior to serving as Interim Chief, Day served as Deputy Chief of Police before retiring in 2019. His permanent appointment as Police Chief is effective immediately.