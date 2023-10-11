Bob Day Appointed 51st Chief Of Portland Police Bureau

Portland, Ore. — In a special ceremony held at City Hall on Wednesday, October 10, 2023, Robert (Bob) Day was appointed as the 51st Chief of the Portland Police Bureau. The oath of office was administered by outgoing Chief Chuck Lovell, with Day previously serving as Interim Chief by appointment from Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Mayor Wheeler noted Chief Day’s extensive experience and commendable service record, emphasizing his approach to problem-solving, creative thinking, and reimagining the role of policing for the greater good in Portland. The shared priorities include building bridges with diverse communities, fostering trust through accountability, and creating a cohesive community where everyone feels valued and safe.

Chief Day retired as Deputy Chief from the Portland Police Bureau in 2019. More information about his professional background can be found here: Chief Bob Day’s Professional Bio.

Upon assuming the new role, Chief Day acknowledged the evolving nature of the city and the police bureau over the past four years. He expressed his commitment to working closely with the Mayor’s team, city leaders, PPB members, and the community to restore confidence and collaboratively address public safety challenges with creative and innovative solutions.