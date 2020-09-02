      Weather Alert

Boating Deaths In Oregon Approaching Record

Sep 2, 2020 @ 10:08am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon has recorded 22 deaths involving boats this year, the most since 1993 and nearing the record of 25.

The Statesman-Journal reports that August was a particularly bad month, with eight fatal accidents; the most recent came last weekend when a man charged with boating under the influence slammed into a 13-year-old swimmer at Henry Hagg Lake.

The numbers include both motorized and non-motorized boats, such as kayaks, but don’t include fatal accidents using inner tubes or swimming, though both are also higher than normal this summer.

