      Weather Alert

Boat Passenger Missing After Mishap On Columbia River

Aug 3, 2020 @ 12:54pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man is missing after a boat he was in took a sharp turn and ejected two people into the Columbia River.

Emergency workers responded to the location after the sheriff’s office received a report that the boat had crashed around 1:55 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses saw the boat moving along the north end of Broughton Beach Park, when the driver made a sharp turn, causing the boat to rock suddenly and ejecting both the driver and a passenger into the water.

The driver of the boat was rescued by a private boat but the passenger did not resurface after he submerged

TAGS
boat Columbia River missing passenger
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro