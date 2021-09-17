      Weather Alert

Board Revokes License Of Doctor Who Bucked COVID Guidelines

Sep 17, 2021 @ 5:23am

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Medical Board has revoked the license of a doctor in the small city of Dallas west of Salem for refusing to follow COVID-19 guidelines in his office, spreading mask misinformation and over-prescribing opioids to his patients. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that medical board documents show the board on Sept. 2 also fined Steven LaTulippe $10,000. LaTulippe sued the medical board in January after his license was suspended for his office disregarding COVID-19 mandates and asking patients to remove their masks. LaTulippe also made anti-mask comments during a pro-Trump rally in Salem on Nov. 7, 2020. Attempts to contact LaTulippe for comment were not immediately successful.

