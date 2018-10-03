Bloomberg Pledges Big Money to Washington State’s Carbon Measure
By Grant McHill
|
Oct 3, 2018 @ 12:22 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has pledged $1 million to back Washington state’s carbon fee ballot measure.

Initiative 1631 on the November ballot would charge large polluters an escalating fee on fossil-fuel emissions starting at $15 per metric ton.

Bloomberg’s spokeswoman, Lee Cochran, said he announced his pledge Tuesday night in New York.

Opponents have raised more than $21 million, putting it on pace to break a fundraising record for statewide initiative campaigns. Top donors include oil companies Phillips 66, Andeavor and BP. Koch Industries has also contributed.

Supporters have raised about $7 million with environmental groups The Nature Conservancy and the League of Conservation Voters giving top dollars. I-1631 has also drawn money from Seattle tech leaders Craig McKibben and Chris Stolte and venture capitalist Nick Hanauer.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Former Water District Employee Sentenced for Theft Woman Sentenced to Seven Years in Kidnapping Case Victims Identified In Triple Fatal Marion County Crash Several Injured in School Bus Crash Dirty Dome in Washington to be Cleaned Another Nurse Assaulted at Washington Psychiatric Hospital
Comments