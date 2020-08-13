Bloodworks Northwest Expands Plasma Donor Program To Treat Covid-19
Bloodworks Northwest is expanding its Convalescent Plasma Donor Program to Everett, Lynnwood and Vancouver (along with the metropolitan Portland area) in hopes of finding more donors.
Convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 has not been yet approved by the FDA and is considered an investigational new drug.
Back in April Bloodworks was among the first in the nation to start collecting convalescent Plasma or CCP, and the treatment has shown promise.
Each unit of CCP is able to treat up to four people infected by the virus. Participants must meet the criteria to donate blood as well as additional requirements, CLICK HERE for more information.