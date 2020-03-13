In Brief: It’s Vin Diesel. What’s not to like?
Vin Diesel stars in the science fiction flick Bloodshot. It’s a movie based on a comic book written by a couple of guys who’ve written some pretty good horror and sci-fi flicks and is directed by a visual effects expert.
In other words, effects overkill is guaranteed.
This isn’t saying it’s a bad thing. Effects junkies will love this one and I rather enjoyed it, too. There’s a nice plot twist and the sci-fi plot isn’t bad. An asterisk is needed here. Bloodshot is based on a comic book character and fans of the character will not be pleased. According to my understanding from Wiki, the basics are there but not much else.
But it stars Vin Diesel so who cares? Mention his name in a movie and already there’s a lot to like. Though he’s almost the same character in every movie, and his eye candy days are past, Diesel is a decent enough actor and fun to watch.
Another asterisk is needed. Any movie starring Diesel isn’t all that rich in dialogue.
Mumbling a line or two and doing stern stares isn’t considered award worthy and his characters rarely have much to say. So he looks good acting rather than being a good actor.
However, my eye candy comment about those days being past may have been a little off. The guy is still very buff, has a heart-melting smile and still exudes the charm that turned ladies on starting over a decade ago.
Bloodshot casts Diesel as Ray Garrison, a solider who is attacked by terrorists of some sort. They murder his wife and then murder him. Garrison wakes up on a table. He doesn’t know who he is or what happened. A mad scientist done nicely by the great character actor, Guy Pearce transforms his body by replacing Garrison’s blood with nanites. They instantly repair any damage.
And since it’s a movie starring Diesel, you know there’s lots of damage.
Nanorobotics makes Garrision invincible. He ultimately remembers who he is and goes after the people who killed his beloved. The plot twist comes out of that.
Back to the effects overkill. Director Dave Wilson doesn’t go where special effects have gone before. He has done visual effects for Star Wars video games and was in charge of visual effects for Avengers: Age of Ultron.
He doesn’t offer much new or special in Bloodshot. To most of you that won’t really matter. It stars Vin Diesel. We love him. Good movie. Bad movie. Middle of the road movie. If Diesel’s in it, we love it.
By the way, fans of TV’s Outlander will be thrilled to see Sam Heughan. He plays one of the mad scientist’s henchmen.
I think I’ve become an asterisk addict. But here’s another one. The producers of the latest Fast and Furious movie — F9, due out in May of this year — have moved it to April of next year. It is a Coronavirus concern.
So Bloodshot will be your only shot this year at catching a Diesel fueled movie. And by the way, Diesel fan or not — Bloodshot is pure guilty pleasure.
Directors: Dave Wilson
Stars: Vin Diesel, Eisa Gonzalez, Guy Pearce, Sam Heughan, Siddarth Dhananjay, Toby Kebbell, Lamorne Morris, Talulah Riley
A fun, effects-filled sci-fi flick that’s blatantly overdone. So who cares? It’s Vin Diesel and it’s pure guilty pleasure. Give this one a friendly 4 on the Friday Flicks with Gary 0 to 5 scale.
Gary Wolcott has been reviewing movies on radio, television and newspaper since 1990. He believes — and this is an estimate only — that he’s seen something close to 10,000 movies in his lifetime. Gary is a lifelong fan of films and catches a couple of hundred movies a year. He believes movies ought to be seen on the big screen and not on the small screen in your living room or family room. While he loves movies, he also says reviewing film can be a real sacrifice and that he sees many movies so you don’t have to.
He is one of KXL 101.1 FM’s film critics and joined the news staff in 2014. Gary is also the film critic for Tri-Cities, Washington’s Tri-City Herald.