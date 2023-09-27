Blood Donations Needed To Help The Red Cross Recover From A Shortage

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood and platelet shortage. To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

“When blood and platelet supplies drop to critical levels, it makes hospitals and the patients they are treating vulnerable – especially if there is a major accident or emergency medical procedure that requires large quantities of blood during a disaster,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “A single car accident victim can use as much as 100 units of blood. By making and keeping donation appointments, donors can help keep hospital shelves stocked with blood products and ensure patients have access to the timely care they deserve.”

As a thank-you, those who come to give Oct. 1-20, 2023, will receive a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct. 11:

September 27

Fred Meyer, 3500 SE 22nd Ave., Portland, OR, 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 11:30 AM – 5:30 PM

September 28

Willamette View, 12705 SE River Rd., Milwaukie, OR, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Rogue Credit Union, 1370 Center Dr., Medford, OR, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

September 30

Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, 515 SW Maplecrest Dr., Portland, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 7:00 AM – 03:00 PM

October 2

St Bart’s Episcopal Church, 11260 SW Cabot St., Beaverton, OR, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Fred Meyer, 3805 SE Hawthorne, Portland, OR, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St., Eugene, OR, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Dr. Suite 102, Medford, OR, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

October 3

Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond St. Suite 110, Bend, OR, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

October 5

Northwest Christian Church, 13405 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Ctr., 9900 SE Sunnyside Rd., Clackamas, OR, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

October 6

Lake Oswego City Hall, 380 A Ave., Lake Oswego, OR, 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Clackamas Town Center, 12000 SE 82nd Ave., Happy Valley, OR, 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Ascension Lutheran Church, 675 Black Oak Drive, Medford, OR, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Bend Blood Donation Ctr, 815 SW Bond St. Suite 110, Bend, OR, 7:00 AM – 03:00 PM

October 11

Portland Donor Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 12:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Bethany Family Pet Clinic, 15166 NW Central Dr., Portland, OR, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Columbia Sportswear, 13910 NW Science Park Dr. Building K, Portland, OR, 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM

To find a donation site near you, visit www.redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code.