      Weather Alert

Blocked sewer leads to sewage overflow in Portland Parking Lot, School

Mar 27, 2021 @ 6:51pm

A blocked sewer main led to an overflow that affected the parking lot of a Home Depot at Mall 205 in SE Portland on Saturday.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said Saturday that crews responded around 10 a.m. to reports of a release near SE 106th Avenue and SE Cherry Blossom Road.

Crews arrived and found sewage overflowing from floor drains and toilets in a commercial building as well as an elementary school that has been closed for spring break.

The sewage reportedly overflowed to the grounds of both buildings, including a closed playground.

The agency said that in addition sewage backed up in city pipes overflowed to the Mall 205 parking lot.

Crews were able to stop the release at 2 p.m.

The agency said Saturday, “As a precaution, the public is advised to heed warning signs in the parking lot to avoid the possibility of contact with bacteria. The remaining affected areas are not open to the public.”

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Jury Set In Trial Of Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death
The 9th Circuit Court Has Decided Concealed Carry Is Illegal
Forget Anti-Fascist, is ANTIFA Anti-Women?
Portland Gives Homeless More Special Treatment At The Cost Of Everyone Else