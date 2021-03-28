Blocked sewer leads to sewage overflow in Portland Parking Lot, School
A blocked sewer main led to an overflow that affected the parking lot of a Home Depot at Mall 205 in SE Portland on Saturday.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said Saturday that crews responded around 10 a.m. to reports of a release near SE 106th Avenue and SE Cherry Blossom Road.
Crews arrived and found sewage overflowing from floor drains and toilets in a commercial building as well as an elementary school that has been closed for spring break.
The sewage reportedly overflowed to the grounds of both buildings, including a closed playground.
The agency said that in addition sewage backed up in city pipes overflowed to the Mall 205 parking lot.
Crews were able to stop the release at 2 p.m.
The agency said Saturday, “As a precaution, the public is advised to heed warning signs in the parking lot to avoid the possibility of contact with bacteria. The remaining affected areas are not open to the public.”