BLM Seeks Caretaker For Riddle Brothers Ranch At Steens Mountain

Hines, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Burns District is offering a unique opportunity for individuals interested in a three-week, paid vacation as a caretaker at Riddle Brothers Ranch, situated in the picturesque Steens Mountain region of southeast Oregon. The caretaker position is available from August 7 to 31, and it includes rustic riverside lodging for two.

According to Kyle Wanner, BLM Burns District Assistant Field Manager, caretakers play a vital role in serving the public. They reside on-site and engage with travelers, offering directions, sharing historical information about the site and structures, and providing details on nearby recreational activities. Caretakers also oversee the preservation of historic buildings and artifacts.

Wanner described the opening as a unique and highly sought-after experience, noting the privilege of being selected for this position.

The Caretaker Cabin, nestled along the scenic Little Blitzen River, provides a comfortable living space with a bed, electricity, running water, a refrigerator-freezer, a cooking stove with an oven, and a charming front porch. A vault restroom is just a few steps away, while additional food storage and a hot shower can be found half a mile down the road at another agency building. Cellular service is intermittent but available within a two-mile radius, and caretakers are provided with a BLM radio for reliable emergency communication.

The Riddle Brothers Ranch is located approximately 80 miles from Burns, Oregon, in the heart of the breathtaking Steens Mountain area. Applicants must be capable of receiving a stipend electronically and should be comfortable in a remote setting. The role also requires moderate walking on uneven terrain, including stairs and various surfaces.

For further information or to apply for the caretaker position, interested individuals can contact Tara Thissell at (541) 573-4400. Additional details about Riddle Brothers Ranch can be found at https://on.doi.gov/3NSh8ac, and photos of the area can be viewed at https://bit.ly/44p2r3J.