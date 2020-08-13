BLM rioters has no regard for other peoples property under the cloak of justice
Lars brings on Brendan Green, with Feenaughty Machinery to discuss the victims that are suffering behind all the BLM rioting. All the destruction caused by the rioting across the country has unfortunately been justified behind the cloak of justice for George Floyd. The question that no one asks, what about the people whose property has been destroyed? Listen below for more.
The post BLM rioters has no regard for other peoples property under the cloak of justice appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.