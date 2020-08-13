      Weather Alert
Pacific Northwest Under An Excessive Heat Watch

BLM rioters has no regard for other peoples property under the cloak of justice

Aug 13, 2020 @ 12:44pm

Lars brings on Brendan Green, with Feenaughty Machinery to discuss the victims that are suffering behind all the BLM rioting. All the destruction caused by the rioting across the country has unfortunately been justified behind the cloak of justice for George Floyd. The question that no one asks, what about the people whose property has been destroyed? Listen below for more.

The post BLM rioters has no regard for other peoples property under the cloak of justice appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro