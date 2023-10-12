Blinken Says Images He Has Seen Are ‘Depravity In The Worst Imaginable Way’

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – OCTOBER 12: The mother, and immediate family of Valentin (Eli) Ghnassia, 23, who was killed in a battle with Hamas militants at Kibbutz Be’eeri near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, grieve during his funeral on October 12, 2023 at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,200 people with more than 300, 000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,200 people and wounding around 2800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released photos confirming allegations of Hamas terrorists’ involvement in the murder and burning of babies in Kfar Aza, southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip. The images display the bodies of two infants who appear to have been burned alive, with a third image showing a decapitated infant in a blood-splattered onesie. These photos seem to have been taken inside a medical facility.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office on X stated, “Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Israel, acknowledged the photographs and videos provided by the Israeli government, expressing his shock and horror. He described the images as depicting unthinkable atrocities, including infants with bullet wounds, beheaded soldiers, and young individuals burned alive in cars or hideaway rooms.

Blinken stated, “It’s beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine, much less actually see and, God forbid, experience. It almost defies comprehension.” He drew parallels to ISIS, emphasizing the need for moral clarity and universal revulsion against such acts.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) discovered this gruesome scene after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kfar Aza and other southern Israeli communities on Saturday. The soldiers reported approximately 200 casualties, including 40 deceased babies, some of whom were decapitated.

IDF Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv expressed the horrifying nature of the incident, emphasizing that it took place in homes and protection rooms, describing the terrorists’ actions in these domestic spaces.

As of Thursday, the conflict has resulted in over 1,200 reported casualties in Israel since it erupted on Saturday.