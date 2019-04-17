Blazers Win; Take 2-0 Lead In Series

Portland, Oregon (102.9 and 750 the Game) If you don’t know, now you know. Damian Lillard is a superstar. Whether it was passing his teammates open, hitting ridiculous 3-point bombs, or playing lock-down defense on Thunder star Russell Westbrook, he did it tonight. Portland beat the Thunder 114-94 to take a 2-0 series lead. Lillard finished with 29 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 block shots. OKC didn’t have any answers for Cj McCollum either has he finished with 33 points and 8 rebounds.

🗣 TALK YOUR TALK, DAME pic.twitter.com/fokjOj7kdi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2019

Oklahoma City came into the series confident that they had the two best players in this series. Portland is proving that theory false. Russell Westbrook did finish with a near triple-double(14 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds) but he was inefficient on the night shooting 5-20 from the field. Paul George played better tonight than in game 1, finishing with 27 points and 8 rebounds. But in the end, it didn’t matter what those two guys did. McCollum and Lillard were too much to handle.

Portland’s role players were no slouches either tonight. Mo Harkless played fantastic tonight, finishing with 14 points, 9 rebounds, one steal and one block. Seth Curry came off the bench to add 9 points, including a couple big time 3-pointers. The unsung hero of the night was Meyers Leonard. Kanter was in foul trouble all night but Leonard filled in admirably. He only finished with 5 points and 4 rebounds, but the box score won’t show how his hustle/defense impacted the game in so many ways.

The underdog Trail Blazers now head to Oklahoma with a 2-0 series lead in hand. Game 3 is Friday night at 6:30. Make sure to tune in right after that game for the Last Quarter with Peter Sampson as he’ll break down that game and all things NBA playoffs on our sister station 102.9 and 750 the Game.

