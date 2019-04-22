Blazers Win Game 4; Take 3-1 Lead In Series

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Portland won 111-98. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (102.9 and 750 the Game)

Damian Lillard struggled in the first half, CJ McCollum was 5-of-11, but Al-Farouq Aminu kept the Blazers afloat in the first 24 minutes against Oklahoma City.

Aminu hit his first three shots from deep. He showed up throughout the game with defense, timely scoring and gave Portland a solid third scoring-option in Game Four. Chief finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds, a steal and a block.

Lillard started 0-6 in the first 21 minutes of the game. He hit his final two shots of the first half, and assisted on Aminu’s second three to end the first half with the Blazers up 50-46.

In the second half, Lillard Time showed up a little early. Lillard scored 15 points in the third frame alone. The Portland All-Star finished with 24 points and 8 assists.

The third may have been Dame’s, but the fourth was McCollum’s quarter. CJ scored 13 points in the fourth, and led the Blazers with 27 points overall.

Moe Harkless also played well down the stretch with 15 points by the end of the game.

Zach Collins, off the bench, was good against OKC as well. The Gonzaga product scored 10 points with 3-of-5 shooting.

The Game Four win, 111-98 over OKC, marks the first road playoff win since 2016 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Next up Game Five in Portland Tuesday night. Tip off at Moda Center at 7:30pm. If necessary Game Six would be in OKC, Game Seven back in Portland.

Follow 102.9/750 The Game on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.