Blazers Select Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray In NBA Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers Thursday selected point guard Scoot Henderson with the 3rd pick in the NBA draft.

Henderson played for G League Ignite last season.

Portland also selected Iowa’s Kris Murray with the 23rd pick in the first round.

San Antonio selected Victor Wembanyama first overall, with Charlotte drafting Alabama’s Brandon Miller second.

Here’s more from the Blazers:

TRAIL BLAZERS SELECT SCOOT HENDERSON WITH THIRD OVERALL PICK

IN FIRST ROUND OF THE 2023 NBA DRAFT

Henderson becomes seventh player drafted from NBA G League Ignite

Henderson, 19, arrives in Portland after spending two seasons with NBA G League Ignite. During the 2022-23 season, Henderson averaged 17.6 points (44.4% FG, 32.4% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games (24 starts). Henderson (6-2, 196) competed in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend in both 2022 and 2023.

A native of Marietta, Ga., Henderson accrued averages of 16.1 points (44.5% FG, 76.2% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks in 46 games (28 starts) in two seasons for NBA G League Ignite. In 2020-21, Henderson was named Class 6A Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a junior at Kell High School.