Blazers Owner Paul Allen Donates Big to GOP
By Grant McHill
Sep 4, 2018 @ 10:31 AM

SEATTLE (AP) – Billionaire Blazers and Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen made his largest-ever foray into congressional politics this year by donating $100,000 to a group seeking to keep Republicans in control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Seattle Times reports that the June 14 donation, disclosed in July, went to Protect the House, a committee headed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican.

It’s the biggest check Allen has ever contributed, according to a review of Federal Election Commission filings.

Protect the House is a joint fundraising committee, a group that lets wealthy donors make a large contribution which is then divided among candidates and political-action committees.

Allen’s representatives declined to discuss the reasons for the shift in his political donations.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

