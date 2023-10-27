KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Blazers Lose Anfernee Simons For 4 To 6 Weeks

October 27, 2023 2:27PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – The new era of Blazer basketball is already derailed.

Portland announced Friday that Anfernee Simons will miss the next 4 to 6 weeks with a thumb injury.

Here’s the team’s announcement:

PORTLAND, Ore(October 27, 2023) – Anfernee Simons injured his right thumb during Wednesday’s game at LA Clippers. A subsequent MRI conducted Thursday evening revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the right thumb.

Simons is set to have surgery and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

