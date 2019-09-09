Blazers Hire Travis Demers as New Radio Play By Play Broadcaster
Rip City, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Travis Demers as the team’s radio play-by-play broadcaster. Demers becomes only the third radio play-by-play announcer in team history. It was announced today by Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan.
“We’re very excited to have Travis join our broadcast team,” said McGowan. “He did an incredible job helping us last season and our fans were able to hear him call some of the biggest Trail Blazers moments we’ve had in the last 20 years. He has an incredible work ethic and we look forward to our fans hearing him in his new role.”
Demers becomes only the third radio play-by-play broadcaster in team history joining the likes of Bill Schonely, who served from 1970-1998, and Brian Wheeler from 1998-2019.
Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, called 57 Trail Blazers games during the 2018-19 season including 11 NBA Playoff games as Portland advanced to the Western Conference Finals.
“‘I’m humbled by the opportunity to call games for a franchise that I love, to work with incredible people, and share that with the best fans in the NBA,” said Demers. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do, it’s an absolute dream job. I’m thrilled to be able to live out that dream in Rip City.”
Demers has also called TV play-by-play for the University of Portland, as well as radio play-by-play for the Hillsboro Hops, and the OSAA Radio Network.
Prior to returning to Portland in June of 2012, Demers spent a year and a half as a host for SiriusXM College Sports Nation and anchored sports updates on the SiriusXM Sports platform.
In 2003, Demers graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communications with a specialization in broadcasting from Long Island University. He grew up in Westchester County, New York, and currently resides in Sherwood, Oregon with his wife Hannah and their son Lincoln, born in 2018.