Blazers Hire Hall-Of-Famer Tina Thompson As Scout, Make Flurry Of Other Staff Changes

Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday announced a flurry of staff changes and the moves include a famous name.

Hall of Famer Tina Thompson has been hired as a scout.

The nine-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist has spent the last few years as head women’s coach at the University of Virginia.

Also announced Tuesday is new Assistant coach Jonah Herscu.

He joins Rip City after spending the last three season with the Sacramento Kings.