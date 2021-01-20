Blazers/Grizzlies Postponed Wednesday Night
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 21: Damian Lillard #0 talks with CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One Game Three of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Trail Blazers defeated the Thunder 111-98. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, Ore. – Wednesday night’s Blazers game against Memphis in Portland is postponed.
The NBA says the Grizzlies will not have enough players due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
No word on when or if the game will be rescheduled.