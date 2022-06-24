Blazers Draft Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe In NBA Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night drafted Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe in the NBA Draft.
The Blazers selected 7th.
In a stunner, Duke’s Paolo Banchero went first, Gonzaga’s Chet Holgrem went second to Oklahoma City, and projected top pick, Jabari Smith, went third to Houston.
