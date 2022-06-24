      Weather Alert

Blazers Draft Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe In NBA Draft

Jun 23, 2022 @ 5:50pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night drafted Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe in the NBA Draft.

The Blazers selected 7th.

In a stunner, Duke’s Paolo Banchero went first, Gonzaga’s Chet Holgrem went second to Oklahoma City, and projected top pick, Jabari Smith, went third to Houston.

TAGS
NBA Draft pick Portland Trail Blazers
Popular Posts
Ron Wyden Thinks You Should Pay MORE For Gas
Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Officer Involved Shooting In Clackamas County; Suspect Dead
FDA Authorizes COVID Shots For Youngest Kids
Connect With Us Listen To Us On