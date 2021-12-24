      Weather Alert

BLAZERS: CJ McCollum’s Collapsed Lung Fully Healed

Dec 23, 2021 @ 4:08pm
PORTLAND, Ore. – Some great news for the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday.

The team says a CT scan shows that CJ McCollum’s collapsed right lung is fully healed.

The star guard has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting.

He’ll be re-evaluated next week.

