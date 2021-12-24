BLAZERS: CJ McCollum’s Collapsed Lung Fully Healed

PORTLAND, Ore. – Some great news for the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday.
The team says a CT scan shows that CJ McCollum’s collapsed right lung is fully healed.
The star guard has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting.
He’ll be re-evaluated next week.
Following further evaluation, including a CT scan on Wednesday, @CJMcCollum's right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month. 🙏
🔗: https://t.co/CS15QE7dbD
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 24, 2021
Following further evaluation, including a CT scan on Wednesday, @CJMcCollum's right lung is fully healed after suffering a pneumothorax earlier this month. 🙏
🔗: https://t.co/CS15QE7dbD
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 24, 2021