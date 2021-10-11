Blazers Add SportsCenter Anchor And Oregon Native Neil Everett To Broadcast Team

      Breaking News
MAUI, HI - NOVEMBER 23: ESPN analysis and Hawaii resident Neil Everett during the final round of the Maui Invitational game between UCONN vs Oregon November 23, 2016 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, HI. (Photo by Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – SportsCenter anchor and Oregon native Neil Everett has been added to the Portland Trail Blazers broadcast team.

Everett will be the television studio host for pre, half, and post-game coverage for most Blazers road games.

“To have someone with Neil’s knowledge and experience join the Trail Blazers will take our television broadcast to the next level,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “His personal ties to the Pacific Northwest paired with his expertise will complement the great talent we have on our broadcast team.”

Everett has strong Pacific Northwest ties.

The Portland native attended Willamette University in Salem before transferring to the University of Oregon.

SportsCenter fans don’t worry, he’ll continue to anchor the late-night edition from Los Angeles.

“It’s a delight to be able to join the great broadcast crew of my hometown team,” said Everett. “I look forward to returning to the Pacific Northwest and working hard to provide the best fans in the league in Rip City a great television broadcast.”

