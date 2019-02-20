Blazer Talks Politics and Basketball on The Daily Show

New York, New York – Portland’s newest Trailblazer was on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show last night. 26 year old center Enes Kanter was recently traded by the Knicks to the Blazers. He told host Trevor Noah ” I miss New York, man. I miss the fans; I love it.”

He also talked about being labeled a terrorist by the government in his native country, Turkey. He said “if you talk against the government or the regime or President Erdogan, then they think that you’re a terrorist.” He joked the only thing he terrorizes is the basketball rim.

Noah asked him how he likes living in a city of hipsters now. Kanter said he was excited the Trailblazers are headed to the NBA play offs and pointed out the team’s recent win over Golden State.