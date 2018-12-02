Blasting Caps Stolen and Recovered

On Wednesday last week, Cowlitz County Sherriff’s deputies were called to a commercial burglary of an explosives storage site in Eastern Cowlitz County. The Dyno Nobel Company specializes in distribution of explosives. Stolen, were several thousand blasting caps, each about the size of a ball point pen. An informant contacted investigators about a person attempting to sell explosives. Investigators set up an undercover purchase and gained information on making additional purchases. At the next undercover purchase opportunity the suspects were arrested.

A search warrant was obtained for the Vancouver residence where one of the suspects lived and additional explosives and homemade explosive materials were recovered, along with burglary tools and other evidence. Arrested were: Nathanael Willard, 21of Vancouver, WA, and Austin Mowe, 21 also of Vancouver, WA.

Both are being held without bail, facing multiple charges. The majority of the stolen property was recovered.