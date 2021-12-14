      Weather Alert

Blast Of Winter Causes Problems On The Roads

Dec 14, 2021 @ 10:47am
Snow-covered car in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. — A blast of winter arrived overnight Monday, making navigating the roads on Tuesday morning dicey.

Those living west of Portland woke up to a blanket of light snow and ice.

Bethany
Hillsboro

Conditions are expected to improve today before another chance of accumulating snow on Wednesday morning.

Slick roads and black ice led to multiple accidents.  Emergency crews have been busy responding to crashes.

Road crews have been out treating roads.

TriMet’s Green line was disrupted due to ice on the overheard wires near Southeast Division.

Several schools announced delays with some buses on snow routes.

TAGS
Ice snow weather
Popular Posts
FDA Expands Pfizer COVID Booster, Opens Extra Dose To Age 16
Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue
Armed Carjacker Shot By Police On I-5 In North Portland Is Identified
Armed Intruder Shot & Killed By Resident In SE Portland
Seattle City Councilmember Recalled
Connect With Us Listen To Us On