Blast Of Winter Causes Problems On The Roads

PORTLAND, Ore. — A blast of winter arrived overnight Monday, making navigating the roads on Tuesday morning dicey.
Those living west of Portland woke up to a blanket of light snow and ice.
Conditions are expected to improve today before another chance of accumulating snow on Wednesday morning.
Watch for early icy spots as some areas report a dusting of snow with freezing temps this morning. A quiet Tuesday moving forward with partly cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Tomorrow morning continues to hold the chance of accumulating snow at 500′. pic.twitter.com/b3jOPkCOvd
— Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) December 14, 2021
Watch for early icy spots as some areas report a dusting of snow with freezing temps this morning. A quiet Tuesday moving forward with partly cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Tomorrow morning continues to hold the chance of accumulating snow at 500′. pic.twitter.com/b3jOPkCOvd
— Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) December 14, 2021
Slick roads and black ice led to multiple accidents. Emergency crews have been busy responding to crashes.
If you haven’t already noticed, IT IS SLICK on the roadways this morning. Especially bridges. Please use caution when commuting this morning. Slow down and pay attention to the road. (Nobody was injured in these photos, they were very lucky) pic.twitter.com/shFjlpSRP0
— Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) December 14, 2021
If you haven’t already noticed, IT IS SLICK on the roadways this morning. Especially bridges. Please use caution when commuting this morning. Slow down and pay attention to the road. (Nobody was injured in these photos, they were very lucky) pic.twitter.com/shFjlpSRP0
— Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) December 14, 2021
Clackamas Fire crews have been busy this morning! Firefighters responded to a two car accident on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek. One person was pinned and had to be extricated. There were no serious injuries reported. The roads are icy! Please be cautious! pic.twitter.com/GwkFixCZWz
— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 14, 2021
Clackamas Fire crews have been busy this morning! Firefighters responded to a two car accident on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek. One person was pinned and had to be extricated. There were no serious injuries reported. The roads are icy! Please be cautious! pic.twitter.com/GwkFixCZWz
— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 14, 2021
Delaney Rd is closed west of Turner out to Battle Creek Rd while deputies investigate a serious crash. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/mjOBpNmUd1
— Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) December 14, 2021
Delaney Rd is closed west of Turner out to Battle Creek Rd while deputies investigate a serious crash. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/mjOBpNmUd1
— Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) December 14, 2021
Van into house in Gresham. People and pets inside are OK. Icy roads this morning. Waiting to hear what caused the crash. @KGWNews #pdxtraffic #pdxweather pic.twitter.com/HZ6y5U2rGp
— Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) December 14, 2021
Van into house in Gresham. People and pets inside are OK. Icy roads this morning. Waiting to hear what caused the crash. @KGWNews #pdxtraffic #pdxweather pic.twitter.com/HZ6y5U2rGp
— Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) December 14, 2021
Road crews have been out treating roads.
Crews are out in force today, but we’re still getting lots of crash reports & chain notices are coming thru just as quick as snowfall.
You know the drill: https://t.co/SsqxkwoOBg, make sure your vehicle & emergency kit are #WinterReady & DRIVE TO THE CONDITIONS. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/KIRPgUXNvZ
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 14, 2021
Crews are out in force today, but we’re still getting lots of crash reports & chain notices are coming thru just as quick as snowfall.
You know the drill: https://t.co/SsqxkwoOBg, make sure your vehicle & emergency kit are #WinterReady & DRIVE TO THE CONDITIONS. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/KIRPgUXNvZ
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 14, 2021
TriMet’s Green line was disrupted due to ice on the overheard wires near Southeast Division.
MAX Green Line disrupted to ice on the overhead wire near SE Division St. Shuttle buses serving stations between Gateway/NE 99th Ave TC and Clackamas Town Center TC. Expect delays.
— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) December 14, 2021
MAX Green Line disrupted to ice on the overhead wire near SE Division St. Shuttle buses serving stations between Gateway/NE 99th Ave TC and Clackamas Town Center TC. Expect delays.
— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) December 14, 2021
Several schools announced delays with some buses on snow routes.