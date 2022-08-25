KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
“Blank Check Joe” By Buddy Brown

August 25, 2022 11:10AM PDT
When you’re spending someone else’s cash, then money is no object. And there is nothing that Joe Biden loves more than spending other people’s money in the trillions. As an ode to Joe Biden’s spendthrift indulgences, fantastic country music star Buddy Brown was inspired to write his new song “Blank Check Joe”. If you want to check out more of his music, you can find him on YouTube Here, or you can follow Buddy Brown on Spotify & Apple Music, and even pick up signed CD’s from his website at:  www.buddybrowncountry.com/shop

 

