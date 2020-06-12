      Breaking News
Black Woman Tells Protesters The Truth “You’re not here for me. You’re here because you’re dumb as f***”

Jun 12, 2020 @ 12:26pm

It’s not just white conservatives who understand Democrats hijack black issues every 4 years to try and gain more support. This video shows a black woman confronting protesters barring her path home with her kids.

The post Black Woman Tells Protesters The Truth “You’re not here for me. You’re here because you’re dumb as f***” appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

