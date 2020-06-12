Black Woman Tells Protesters The Truth “You’re not here for me. You’re here because you’re dumb as f***”

It’s not just white conservatives who understand Democrats hijack black issues every 4 years to try and gain more support. This video shows a black woman confronting protesters barring her path home with her kids.
Black lady screams at white liberals blocking the street
“You racist white liberals do this sh*t every f****** four years. We’re tired of it…F*** you, you dumb b*tch. You’re not here for me. You’re here because you’re dumb as f***” pic.twitter.com/PW8BYCWk5G
— Amy (@MaybeAmes) June 11, 2020
