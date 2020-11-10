Black Friday Not The Same During COVID-19
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — You’re probably noticing a lot of advertising promoting Black Friday deals now. Retailers want as much cash flow as possible and with COVID-19 restrictions, they’re out to get your money through all of November and December. The deals are continuous; you just have to look for them.
RetailMeNot.com shopping expert Sara Skirboll tells FM News 101 KXL: “88% of people will not be out shopping the day after Thanksgiving”. She also expects that the majority of retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving and the virus has everything to do with that.
Their research shows shoppers are expected to spend the same amount of money as they did last year, but it’s likely not to happen in person. What consumers buy will be different too: no concert tickets, travel gift cards and museum memberships as examples. Practical items will be on many more shopping lists.
RetailMeNot is one free resource to save money. You can use their website or app and save up to 75% off coupons, promo codes, cash back offers and more.
Blackfriday.com finds leaked ads so consumers can save money even earlier.
Shoppers will be looking for contactless experiences such as online shopping and curbside pickup. Target and Old Navy are heavily promoting curbside pickup. All you have to do is pull up to a parking spot at your assigned time, call the number you were given, show your ID, pop the trunk to load up and you’re done.