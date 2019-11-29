Black Friday In Portland

Portland, Ore. – KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds is spending this Black Friday with sock shoppers at the Fred Meyers in the Hollywood district. Shoppers were lined up outside the store hours before the doors opened Friday morning. Many shoppers got an early jump on deals on Thanksgiving. Some stores opened Thursday afternoon.
Hollywood Fred Meyer jammed with shoppers in line 90 minutes or better before 5Am pic.twitter.com/jY8IggyBLZ
— Rosemary Reynolds (@RosemaryKXL) November 29, 2019
KXL’s Rebecca Marshall caught up with this local Mom and daughter and talked with them about their shopping strategy for the packed stores.
Black Friday shopping isn’t just about the big box stores. Thanks to a Portland business program, you can access twenty smaller diverse retailers in one spot. KXL’s Lucinda Kay explains, it’s free for the shop owners.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wants you to spend this Black Friday outside! KXL’s Jacob Dean has the deal of the day for those who love to go fishing.