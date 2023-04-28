Black Business Association of Oregon Launches a Foodie Passport

The Black Business Association of Oregon has teamed up with Door Dash for a new program called Foodie Passport. It’s designed to take the passport holder on a journey to experience some of the best food and drink establishments in the Portland Metropolitan Area. During the journey, the holder will enjoy a discount at the participating bakeries, bars, and restaurants.

At the end of the Foodie journey of visiting all 20 establishments, turn in the Passport to the last establishment visited and become eligible to receive up to $500 worth of gift cards from the participating establishments of their choice. The Passport expires on December 31, 2023. The drawing for the gift cards will take place on January 8, 2024.