Black Business Association of Oregon Launches a Foodie Passport

April 28, 2023 11:46AM PDT
The Black Business Association of Oregon has teamed up with Door Dash  for a new program called Foodie Passport.  It’s designed to take the passport holder on a journey to experience some of the best food and drink establishments in the Portland Metropolitan Area. During the journey, the holder will enjoy a discount at the participating bakeries, bars, and restaurants.

At the end of the Foodie journey of visiting all 20 establishments, turn in the Passport to the last establishment visited and become eligible to receive up to $500 worth of gift cards from the participating establishments of their choice. The Passport expires on December 31, 2023. The drawing for the gift cards will take place on January 8, 2024.

Participants in the program are comprised of over 50% women and/or BIPOC-owned restaurants including: AkadiPDXBamboo HouseDB Dessert CompanyPollo Bravo, Downtown Freddie Brown Deli, Fat CupcakeJelana’s BakeshopSunee Thai and Lao KitchenRoux BoiLe Bontemps Café + CateringLove BelizeanPinky’s PizzaPOBOYZThai Yummy FoodsThe Joynt Juice BarTrapkitchenUnicorn Bake ShopViking Soul Food, The Lodge Bar + Grill, and Xōcotl.  

