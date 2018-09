What’s with Chevy Chase? He’s apparently not all that impressed with Saturday Night Live in the 43 years since he left the show. He had little or nothing good to say about it recently. He calls it the worst –effing—humor ever. Do you agree? Is SNL still funny?

http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2018/09/19/chevy-chase-slams-snl-worst-f-humor-in-world.html