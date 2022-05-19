Bird Flu Continues To Spread Across Pacific Northwest

      Breaking News
EUGENE, Ore. – Bird flu continues to spread across the Pacific Northwest.

And now more precautions are in place.

After an outbreak in Lane County, the Department of Agriculture has issued a regional quarantine for a 10 kilometer area.

The quarantine will keep anyone from transporting any species of bird and prevent the movement of poultry in the designated area of the county.

In Washington, State Veterinarian Amber Itle has recommended a pause on poultry markets for the next few weeks.

Humans are at low risk for bird flu.

