Apparently online videos of people binge eating are all the rage in South Korea and have been for years. One man eats a bunch of chicken off the bone. Others eat huge piles of sushi. Top stars can now earn millions of dollars a year just eating. Now, the government is worried this is actually going to make people fat. What do you think? Does this make you want to eat…or never eat again? Ugh. Gross!

More on this craze:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/think-you-ate-too-much-one-nation-says-blame-the-internet-11546444899