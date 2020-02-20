Bills To Limit Size Of Firearm Magazines Fail In Washington State Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Bills that would have limited how many rounds can be stored in gun magazines and what guns can be sold did not pass in Olympia.
Neither bill was approved before Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
The high-capacity limit bill passed out of House and Senate committees but never came up on the floor for debate.
Republicans opposed to the bill filed an unusually high number of amendments on the bill, meaning debate could last a day or more, according to Democratic staffers.
Washington’s Legislative session is scheduled to end in mid-March.