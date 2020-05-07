Billionaire Is Selling All Of His Stuff…Hmm.
By Cooper Banks
One billionaire is not ashamed to admit he’s dramatically lightening his material load.
Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk says he’s selling all of his stuff. He calls his possessions, as a billionaire, “an attack vector” for people.
Musk says, “Yanno, people say ‘hey billionaire you’ve got all this stuff’, well, now I don’t have stuff. Now, what are you gonna do?” I must admit, I’m not quite sure what to make of that and in fact, it scares me a little.
If a billionaire is convinced that people might come after his stuff…well…why does he think that?
I caught this interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast today.
I think it’s worth a look;