      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Billionaire Is Selling All Of His Stuff…Hmm.

May 7, 2020 @ 12:53pm

By Cooper Banks

One billionaire is not ashamed to admit he’s dramatically lightening his material load.

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk says he’s selling all of his stuff.  He calls his possessions, as a billionaire, “an attack vector” for people.

Musk says, “Yanno, people say ‘hey billionaire you’ve got all this stuff’, well, now I don’t have stuff.  Now, what are you gonna do?”  I must admit, I’m not quite sure what to make of that and in fact, it scares me a little.

If a billionaire is convinced that people might come after his stuff…well…why does he think that?

I caught this interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast today.

I think it’s worth a look;

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro