Billboard Supporting Police St. Helens
St. HELENS, Ore.– On Monday July 27th a Back The Blue billboard will go up on a main drag in St. Helens. College Freshman Caden Willaby is spearheading a movement to support local police. he came up with the idea after he started to feel the Black Lives Matters movement was looking at any of the good police officers do everyday. He felt like bad apples were taking a toll on the entire law enforcement community. On the 27th there will be prayer and messages of encouragement for police and their families at 5 PM by the St. Helens Auto Body and Paint store.
Willaby is getting the word out through social media. He has received numerous positive comments and has heard from nay sayers who plan to show up to decry the event.