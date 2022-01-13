Bill Hardening Penalties For Election Worker Harassment OK’d In Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a measure that would make it a Class C felony to harass an election worker, with violations potentially resulting in a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.
The measure was sparked by reports of threats to workers across the country following the 2020 presidential election and the misinformation that stemmed from that, and continues to date.
Democratic Sen. David Frockt, the bill’s sponsor, said the measure is needed to address “a grievous threat to our democratic system.”
It’s the second time the Democratic-led chamber has voted on the measure, first passing it last year.
The measure now heads to the House, also led by Democrats, where it died last year.