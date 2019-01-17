Bill Gets A Burger

No matter how rich you get, you can still appreciate the taste of a good burger and sometimes, you have to wait for it.

Ask Bill Gates. He was spotted standing in line at a Dick’s Burgers on 45th Street in Seattle earlier this week. Of course, someone snapped a picture of him standing there with his hands in pockets thinking about what he was going to order.

The caption reads:

“When you’re worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick’s like the rest of us..”.

In 2011, during an appearance at U-W, Gates told students that being a billionaire can be overrated.

He said —quote:

“I can understand wanting to have millions of dollars, there’s a certain freedom, meaningful freedom, that comes with that,” “But once you get much beyond that, I have to tell you, it’s the same hamburger. Dick’s has not raised their prices enough.”

Bill Gates spotted waiting in line at Dick’s Drive-In