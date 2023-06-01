KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Bill Cosby Accused Of Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Former Playboy Model In 1969

June 1, 2023 3:13PM PDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 is suing the entertainer in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims.

In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino says she passed out after Cosby gave her a pill at a restaurant.

She says she then woke up at the comedian’s home and witnessed him assaulting her friend.

Cosby then raped her, according to the lawsuit.

A Cosby spokesperson says the lawsuit lacks “any proof or facts.”

