Bikini Climber Dies

The woman known as the “Bikini Climber” has become the latest person to die trying to post the perfect picture on line. This Taiwanese woman, Gigi Wu, was known on Facebook for posting semi-nude pictures on top of boulders and mountains etc. She apparently was taking a picture like this, in her bikini, when she fell 65 feet into a ravine on Taiwan’s Yushan Mountain. The New York Post reports, she hurt her leg in the fall and couldn’t move. She spent the night in the ravine in freezing temps. By the time rescuers got her out of there, she was dead.

