Bikes Stolen From Vancouver Non Profit

Vancouver, Wa. – A scramble in Vancouver after thieves break into a trailer and take off with 200 bikes intended for needy kids for Christmas. They were in a trailer behind a Wal Mart store. The Scott Campbell Christmas Promise is a non profit started by Campbell, a Waste Connections employee who died last year. The company continues to support the effort. Cyndi Campbell with Waste Connections says Wal Mart has told them it will replace the bikes. But they may not arrive until Christmas and she says the other non profits they’ve promised the bikes to will need them sooner than that.

A trailer will be parked outside Kiggins Theater in downtown Vancouver today to collect new bikes. She says you can also drop by your donated bike at their Bike Build event this Saturday. That’s where they plan to assemble the 500 bikes that were not stolen.

