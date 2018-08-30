Bike Vs. Amtrak Collision One Man Dead In Salem

Salem, Oregon- A man is dead in Salem tonight after he and an Amtrak passenger train collide. He was riding a bicycle. Medics declared the as yet unidentified man deceased at the scene.

It is anticipated that eastbound State Street at 12th Street will be closed for the next few hours while the investigation continues. For updates stay connect to FM News 101



On August 30, 2018 at approximately 7:30 pm Salem police officers and Salem firefighters responded to State Street and 12th Street on the report of a bicyclist being struck by a train. The male cyclist was declared deceased at the scene by medics. News Release from Salem Police Dept. On August 30, 2018 at approximatelySalem police officers and Salem firefighters responded to State Street and 12th Street on the report of a bicyclist being struck by a train. The male cyclist was declared deceased at the scene by medics.