Bike Vs. Amtrak Collision One Man Dead In Salem

On August 30, 2018 at approximately 7:30 pm Salem police officers and Salem firefighters responded to State Street and 12th Street on the report of a bicyclist being struck by a train. The male cyclist was declared deceased at the scene by medics.
Witnesses reported that the male cyclist had been riding westbound on State Street when he approached the railroad crossing and was struck by a southbound Amtrak passenger train. Based on the initial investigation, it appears that the railroad warnings and barriers were functioning at the time of the collision.
The deceased’s identity will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.
It is anticipated that eastbound State Street at 12th Street will be closed for the next few hours while the investigation is completed.