Big Snow Expected in Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Weather forecasters have predicted multiple feet of snow in the mountains and wet conditions in lower regions in Washington state this week.
The Olympian reported Wednesday that forecasters estimate snow up to 4 feet above 4,500 feet and at least 3 inches in the lowlands.
Officials say the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Experts say wind gusts up 40 mph in the mountains could cause blowing and drifting snow creating dangerous driving conditions.
State Department of Transportation officials have preemptively closed state Route 20 for the season.